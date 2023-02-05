English
    Archies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 8.94% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in December 2022 down 8.94% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 1155.42% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 6.96% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

    Archies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.4322.8025.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.4322.8025.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.163.596.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.265.397.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-1.60-2.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.714.404.20
    Depreciation2.502.632.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.096.356.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.532.03-0.02
    Other Income0.990.541.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.512.571.33
    Interest1.041.581.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.471.00-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.471.00-0.04
    Tax0.120.30-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.350.70-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.350.70-0.03
    Equity Share Capital6.766.766.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.21-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.100.21-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.21-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.100.21-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited