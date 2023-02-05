Archies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 8.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in December 2022 down 8.94% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 1155.42% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 6.96% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

Archies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

