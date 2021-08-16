Archana Soft Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 32.1% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Archana Soft shares closed at 2.58 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 35.79% over the last 12 months.