    Apollo Hospital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,302.20 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,302.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.31% from Rs. 3,546.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.52 crore in March 2023 up 60.33% from Rs. 90.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 504.50 crore in March 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 493.96 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.27 in March 2022.

    Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,599.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.17% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,302.204,263.583,546.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,302.204,263.583,546.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials487.96627.20569.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,749.801,578.311,255.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.5710.55-9.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost590.75564.77446.62
    Depreciation159.06153.39166.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses989.11977.40820.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax329.09351.96296.84
    Other Income16.3535.3630.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax345.44387.32327.56
    Interest95.4199.9694.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax250.03287.36232.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax250.03287.36232.66
    Tax107.96103.51138.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.07183.8593.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.07183.8593.99
    Minority Interest-1.12-8.85-6.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.57-21.543.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.52153.4690.14
    Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0510.676.27
    Diluted EPS10.0510.676.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0510.676.27
    Diluted EPS10.0510.676.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm