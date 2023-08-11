English
    Ansal Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.27 crore, up 83% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.27 crore in June 2023 up 83% from Rs. 42.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2023 up 48.03% from Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2022.

    Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.2750.3442.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.2750.3442.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.4325.1218.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods---3.83--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.103.900.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.394.843.29
    Depreciation0.430.420.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1313.8810.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.806.019.64
    Other Income0.578.300.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3714.3110.36
    Interest17.2114.8518.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.84-0.54-8.52
    Exceptional Items---8.57--
    P/L Before Tax-4.84-9.11-8.52
    Tax-0.51-1.93-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.33-7.18-8.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.33-7.18-8.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.33-7.18-8.34
    Equity Share Capital69.6469.6459.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-1.17-1.40
    Diluted EPS-0.62-1.17-1.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-1.17-1.40
    Diluted EPS-0.62-1.17-1.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

