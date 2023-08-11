Ansal Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.27 crore, up 83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.27 crore in June 2023 up 83% from Rs. 42.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2023 up 48.03% from Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2023 up 19.18% from Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2022.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.