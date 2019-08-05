Andhra Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,650.59 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,650.59 crore in June 2019 up 13.04% from Rs. 1460.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.56 crore in June 2019 up 109.55% from Rs. 539.83 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,175.76 crore in June 2019 down 2.64% from Rs. 1,207.67 crore in June 2018.

Andhra Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2018.

Andhra Bank shares closed at 19.60 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -44.16% over the last 12 months.