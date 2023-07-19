English
    Anand Rathi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.03 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anand Rathi Wealth are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.03 crore in June 2023 up 32.99% from Rs. 131.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.06 crore in June 2023 up 33.65% from Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.76 crore in June 2023 up 33.17% from Rs. 57.64 crore in June 2022.

    Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.54 in June 2022.

    Anand Rathi shares closed at 1,020.25 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.89% returns over the last 6 months and 60.47% over the last 12 months.

    Anand Rathi Wealth
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.03142.96131.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.03142.96131.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.9262.8760.26
    Depreciation4.514.313.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.7519.2415.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.8456.5351.88
    Other Income3.413.851.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.2560.3853.81
    Interest1.371.080.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.8959.3152.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.8959.3152.92
    Tax17.6616.7713.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.2342.5439.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.17--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.2342.7139.71
    Minority Interest-0.17-0.10-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.0642.6139.70
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7710.259.54
    Diluted EPS12.7110.209.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.7710.259.54
    Diluted EPS12.7110.209.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

