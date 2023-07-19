Anand Rathi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 175.03 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.03 crore in June 2023 up 32.99% from Rs. 131.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.06 crore in June 2023 up 33.65% from Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.76 crore in June 2023 up 33.17% from Rs. 57.64 crore in June 2022.

Anand Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.54 in June 2022.

Anand Rathi shares closed at 1,020.25 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.89% returns over the last 6 months and 60.47% over the last 12 months.