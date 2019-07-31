App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,530.10 crore, down 10.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allahabad Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,530.10 crore in June 2019 down 10.19% from Rs. 1703.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.00 crore in June 2019 up 106.58% from Rs. 1,944.37 crore in June 2018.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 859.55 crore in June 2019 up 3.58% from Rs. 829.81 crore in June 2018.

Allahabad Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 21.12 in June 2018.

Allahabad Bank shares closed at 44.50 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.

Allahabad Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,878.402,491.383,355.79
(b) Income on Investment1,332.421,317.371,104.07
(c) Int. on balances With RBI88.9169.46114.86
(d) Others23.38158.7824.78
Other Income424.38565.87194.54
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,793.012,779.012,895.85
Employees Cost661.51648.12626.80
Other Expenses433.42541.47441.58
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies859.55634.26829.81
Provisions And Contingencies1,008.805,283.702,762.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-149.25-4,649.44-1,933.01
Tax-277.25-815.3711.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.00-3,834.07-1,944.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.00-3,834.07-1,944.37
Equity Share Capital3,721.722,096.841,054.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,089.804,089.806,867.42
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.0185.8271.81
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.39-21.93-21.12
Diluted EPS0.39-21.93-21.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.39-21.93-21.12
Diluted EPS0.39-21.93-21.12
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA28,703.4728,704.7825,067.55
ii) Net NPA8,229.857,419.3110,410.30
i) % of Gross NPA17.4317.5515.97
ii) % of Net NPA5.715.227.32
Return on Assets %0.22-6.42-3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.