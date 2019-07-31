Allahabad Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,530.10 crore, down 10.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,530.10 crore in June 2019 down 10.19% from Rs. 1703.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.00 crore in June 2019 up 106.58% from Rs. 1,944.37 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 859.55 crore in June 2019 up 3.58% from Rs. 829.81 crore in June 2018.

Allahabad Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 21.12 in June 2018.

Allahabad Bank shares closed at 44.50 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.89% over the last 12 months.