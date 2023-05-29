Alkali Metals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.90 crore, down 9.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.90 crore in March 2023 down 9.55% from Rs. 29.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 up 209.42% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2023 down 5.97% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

Alkali Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

Alkali Metals shares closed at 98.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and 16.83% over the last 12 months.