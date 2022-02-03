Adani Trans Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.35 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.35 crore in December 2021 down 2.09% from Rs. 304.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.87 crore in December 2021 down 639.36% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.50 crore in December 2021 down 7.1% from Rs. 172.76 crore in December 2020.

Adani Trans shares closed at 2,016.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.17% returns over the last 6 months and 299.45% over the last 12 months.