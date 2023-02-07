English
    Adani Ports Q3 Preview: Revenue to rise 25%, net profit 12%, but sequential results may disappoint

    Nomura sees operating margin at 55.6 percent in the quarter ended December

    Dipti Sharma
    February 07, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST
    It takes a near-record 118 days for goods to reach a warehouse in Europe from the moment theyre ready to leave an Asian factory. Photographer: Dominik Reipka/Bloomberg

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) is expected to report decent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, but sequentially, the numbers for the December quarter may not excite the market.

    Revenue is seen rising 25 percent YoY to Rs 4,753 crore, while net profit may increase by 11.8 percent to Rs 1,647.1 crore, as per the average of brokerage firm estimates taken by Moneycontrol. On an on-quarter basis, sales could decline 8.8 percent and net profit could fall 1.8 percent.

    Adani Ports Earnings Expectation

    Kotak Institutional Equities has modelled comparable volume growth to be around low-to-mid-single digits, as it was impacted by the weakness in country-level demand. The consolidation of Gangavaram port from second quarter yields a higher 15 percent YoY growth in volumes.