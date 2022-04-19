ACC Q1 Result | Consolidated profit jumps 41 percent QoQ to Rs 396 crore; revenue grows 5 percent to Rs 4,427 crore

ACC, one of the country's top cement manufacturers and a subsidiary of Holcim Group, on April 19 reported a 41 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 396 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 281 crore in the previous quarter. On a YoY basis, profit declined 30 percent from Rs 563 crore.

Consolidated revenue came in 5 percent higher at Rs 4,427 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 4,226 crore in the December 2021 quarter. On a YoY basis, the revenue grew 3 percent from Rs. 4,292 crore reported last year.

Revenues for the cement business grew 4 percent on quarter and by 3 percent on YoY basis, while the revenues from RMC business grew by 19 percent from the previous quarter and 10 percent compared to the year-ago period.

On April 19, the stock closed at Rs 2,056.5, down Rs 98.7, or 4.6 percent, from its previous day’s close. It has generated 9.6 percent returns over the past year but has been on a downward spiral in the last month, losing 3.1 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)​





