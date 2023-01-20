English
    AB Money Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 60.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in December 2022 up 55.73% from Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2021.

    AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

    AB Money shares closed at 58.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -15.72% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Money
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.8868.2060.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.8868.2060.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2618.5516.93
    Depreciation1.561.651.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.070.110.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0726.1826.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9221.7215.49
    Other Income3.992.600.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9124.3115.97
    Interest13.9110.656.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0013.669.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.0013.669.15
    Tax3.273.952.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.739.716.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.739.716.46
    Equity Share Capital5.655.645.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.721.15
    Diluted EPS1.551.721.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.721.15
    Diluted EPS1.551.721.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
