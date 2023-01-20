AB Money Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 60.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in December 2022 up 55.73% from Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 58.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -15.72% over the last 12 months.