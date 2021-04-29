AAVAS Financier Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore in March 2021 up 23.49% from Rs. 234.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.61 crore in March 2021 up 46.18% from Rs. 59.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.57 crore in March 2021 up 27.32% from Rs. 169.32 crore in March 2020.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,276.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.28% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.