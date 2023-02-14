A K Spintex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.66 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.66 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 22.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 59.41% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

A K Spintex shares closed at 83.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 16.23% over the last 12 months.