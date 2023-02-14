English
    A K Spintex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.66 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.66 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 22.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 59.41% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

    A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

    A K Spintex shares closed at 83.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 16.23% over the last 12 months.

    A K Spintex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.6628.6922.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.6628.6922.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.686.833.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.760.352.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.193.022.73
    Depreciation1.501.801.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8713.3312.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.183.351.23
    Other Income--0.060.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.183.411.31
    Interest0.170.230.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.003.181.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.003.181.08
    Tax0.550.750.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.452.430.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.452.430.91
    Equity Share Capital5.035.035.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.894.831.81
    Diluted EPS2.894.831.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.894.831.81
    Diluted EPS2.894.831.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am