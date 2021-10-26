21st Cen Mgt Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 192.55 crore, up 300960% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.55 crore in September 2021 up 300960% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.51 crore in September 2021 up 3987.93% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.33 crore in September 2021 up 5821.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

21st Cen Mgt EPS has increased to Rs. 29.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2020.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 50.30 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)