    20 Microns Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore in September 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 162.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.33 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2021.

    20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2021.

    20 Microns shares closed at 95.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.

    20 Microns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.78185.91162.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.78185.91162.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.2194.6583.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.820.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.545.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3914.7113.35
    Depreciation3.343.443.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.7051.4039.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0121.4416.12
    Other Income0.990.660.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9922.1016.85
    Interest4.904.327.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1017.789.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1017.789.29
    Tax4.154.492.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9413.296.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9413.296.58
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.04-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.8713.266.53
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.363.761.85
    Diluted EPS3.363.761.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.363.761.85
    Diluted EPS3.363.761.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #20 Microns #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm