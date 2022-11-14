20 Microns Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.78 crore in September 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 162.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.33 crore in September 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 20.25 crore in September 2021.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2021.

20 Microns shares closed at 95.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.