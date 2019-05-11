App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump orders raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China

Expected to escalate trade war between US and China, the latest Trump move came as the Chinese Vice Premier concluded his two days of trade talks with the US team led by Lighthizer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

United States President Donald Trump has ordered his top officials to begin the process to raise tariffs on almost all the imports from China, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on May 10.

This amounts to about $300 billion. This is in addition to the Chinese imports worth $200 billion on which Trump increased the import duty from 10 percent to 25 percent, beginning Friday.

"Earlier today, at the direction of the President, the United States increased the level of tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese imports," Lighthizer said.

"The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion," he said.

related news

The process for public notice and comment will be published shortly in the Federal Register. "The details will be on the USTR website on Monday as we begin the process prior to a final decision on these tariffs," Lighthizer said.

Expected to escalate trade war between US and China, the latest Trump move came as the Chinese Vice Premier concluded his two days of trade talks with the US team led by Lighthizer.

In a series of tweets, Trump described the talks as candid and constructive, but indicated taking a tough approach against massive imbalance of trade with China.

"Over the course of the past two days, the United States and China have held candid and constructive conversations on the status of the trade relationship between both countries," he said.

"The relationship between President Xi and myself remains a very strong one, and conversations into the future will continue," he added.

"In the meantime, the United States has imposed Tariffs on China, which may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!" Trump said.

Tariffs will bring in "far more" wealth to the United States than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. "Also, much easier & quicker to do. Our Farmers will do better, faster, and starving nations can now be helped. Waivers on some products will be granted, or go to new source!" he said in another tweet.

"If we bought 15 Billion Dollars of Agriculture from our Farmers, far more than China buys now, we would have more than 85 Billion Dollars left over for new Infrastructure, Healthcare, or anything else. China would greatly slow down, and we would automatically speed up!" Trump said.

Referring to his latest direction, Trump said that the process has begun to place additional Tariffs at 25 percent on the remaining 325 Billion Dollars. "The US only sells China approximately 100 Billion Dollars of goods and products, a very big imbalance," he said.

"With the over 100 Billion Dollars in Tariffs that we take in, we will buy agricultural products from our Great Farmers, in larger amounts than China ever did, and ship it to poor & starving countries in the form of humanitarian assistance. In the meantime, we will continue to negotiate with China in the hopes that they do not again try to redo deal!" said the US President.

Trump said he is in no rush to conclude trade talks with China.

"Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner - there is absolutely no need to rush - as Tariffs are NOW being paid to the United States by China of 25 percent on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods & products. These massive payments go directly to the Treasury of the U.S....," he said.

"We have lost 500 Billion Dollars a year, for many years, on Crazy Trade with China. NO MORE!" Trump said.
First Published on May 11, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Business #China-US trade war #Donald Trump #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Salman Khan took 2.5 hours to look like a 60 year old for Bharat!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby number four is here!

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs DC: Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis star i ...

MS Dhoni biopic: Not Disha Patani but THIS actress was to star in the ...

De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn reveals the secret behind his good comrader ...

SOTY2 box office: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s fil ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra grooving on Choli Ke Peeche will make y ...

Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to Maa, celebratin ...

IPL 2019 | We Know That Ponting Will Always Support & Back Us: Iyer

Dyson Confirms Its Upcoming Electric Vehicle To Have Off-Road Capabili ...

Mother’s Day 2019: Five Unique Ways to Make Your Mom Feel Special

Critics Could Destroy Manchester City if We Fail, Says Pep Guardiola

IPL 2019 | Moving Past the Tyranny of Spells

PSEB 12th Result 2019: Punjab Board Class 12 Results to be Declared To ...

National Technology Day 2019: Know the History and Lesser Known Facts

IPL 2019 | Season Review: Delhi Capitals Provide Glimpse of a Promisin ...

Mother's Day 2019: 3 Delicious & Easy Dishes to Cook for Your Mother

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

MP's youth votes: No one with sense of humanity will vote for Pragya T ...

Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC wins South Africa polls: Nelson Mandela’s pr ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

Did Rajiv Gandhi use INS Viraat as his 'personal taxi' like Modi says? ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Madrid Open: Gael Monfils' tricks and flicks fall short yet again as F ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.