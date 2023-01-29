Delhi Metro smart cards can now be topped up through Airtel Payments Bank platform

DMRC, in the recent past, has already launched various initiatives to facilitate easy top up of smart cards (Representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to add money to the smart card through the web or app platforms of Airtel Payments Bank, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on January 29.

"This new initiative by the Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank is focused on contributing to the government’s vision of Digital India and financial inclusion by taking digital transaction services to the doorstep of every Indian," the DMRC release said.

By partnering with Airtel Payments Bank, Delhi Metro has provided an additional option to commuters to recharge their smart cards for cashless travel.

"The transactions will be completely safe and the card or net banking details will be saved only once by the app. Recharge through this facility will be fast and convenient," DMRC said.

A user can select the "metro recharge icon in the bank section on the Airtel Thanks App", enter the smart card number, the recharge amount and make the payment, the release noted.

"Tap the smart card on add value machine at the metro station to sync the card before usage," it said.