Dalmia Cement aims to be carbon negative by 2040, to build carbon capture facility at Chennai plant

Dalmia Cement, which aims to be carbon negative by 2040, on Thursday announced to build a large-scale carbon capture facility at its cement plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, over the next 2-3 years. Part of the Rs 11,000-crore Dalmia Bharat Group, the firm has signed a pact with the UK-based Carbon Clean Solutions, to build the facility of 5 lakh tonne per year capacity.

The company did not share any investment details about the project.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) MD and CEO Mahendra Singhi said, "We are committed to be a carbon negative cement group by 2040. Capturing process emissions from cement manufacturing will be critical towards reaching net zero by 2040 and, therefore, our approach is to set up scalable large demonstration projects on carbon capture."

Besides, the company as per its four-step strategy is also planning to reduce its dependence on the fossil fuel in the cement-making process.

The company is working on alternative biofuels as bamboo and biomass as alternatives at its plant.