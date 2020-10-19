172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|csb-bank-q2-gold-loans-continue-to-be-dominant-theme-on-banks-books-5983391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSB Bank Q2: Gold loans continue to be dominant theme on bank's books

CSB, largely a regional-focused bank, reported a healthy quarter focusing on gold loans.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

What is the key highlight of the CSB Bank second quarter results? A quick analysis of the loan book of CSB shows that undoubtedly, the clear shift towards gold loans in the advance mix continues.

Take a look at this. At the end of Q2, gold loans constitute 37 per cent of the loan book compared with 28 per cent in the corresponding quarter in the previous year and 32 per cent in the immediately preceding quarter. The growth in this segment has picked up even sharply in Q2 with the portfolio growing a significant 47 per cent in the quarter compared with 28 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The shift is understandable.

Close

Gold is a safe bet and high-value collateral largely immune to the pandemic effects. That is particularly so considering the steep slowdown in demand for both retail and corporate loans. In fact, the retail book has shrunk 11 per cent to Rs 1,197 crore from Rs 1,344 crore a year ago. Similarly, corporate loan book has shrunk by 3 per cent to Rs 3126 crore.

related news

The share of corporate loans as a percentage of total loan book now stands reduced to 23.3 per cent from 26.4 per cent year ago. Besides gold, the growth is seen in the agri and microfinance loan segment which has grown a massive 391 per cent (from Rs48 crore a year ago to Rs234 crore now). Among industries, the biggest exposure is towards textile and infrastructure comprising 3.48 per cent and 3.10 per cent respectively and in services, loans to NBFCs constitute 11.47 per cent of the total advances.

The second key takeaway is that bad loan numbers--although do not give us the full picture on account of the Supreme Court’s interim order--largely remain steady.  Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.04 per cent of the total loans from 3.5 per cent in the preceding quarter. The SC interim order mandates banks not to tag borrowal accounts that are standard as on August 31 as NPAs.

The bank has clarified that even if that portion of bad loans is factored in the book, the GNPAs will be around 3.15 per cent. The real impact of the NPAs due to Covid will reflect in the third and fourth quarter once the SC lifts the stay on NPA classification.

CSB, largely a regional-focused bank, has come out with a healthy quarter with its gold loan play to stay in the competition.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #CSB Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.