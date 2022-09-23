English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 23: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; XRP surges over 35%

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.16 per cent, a decrease of 0.36 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 23 as the global crypto market-cap rose by 4.65 per cent to $950.45 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume is $75.91 billion, which is a 16.98 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.89 billion, which is a 5.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $68.48 billion, which is 90.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.16 per cent, a decrease of 0.36 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 9:15 am on September 23, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin15,17,0251.07%
    Ethereum1,13,8855.37%
    Tether84.77-0.05%
    Cardano39.16003.37%
    Binance Coin22,9033.04%
    XRP45.018837.9%
    Polkadot5703.63%
    Dogecoin4.94001.5%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.