Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 23: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; XRP surges over 35%

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 23 as the global crypto market-cap rose by 4.65 per cent to $950.45 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume is $75.91 billion, which is a 16.98 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.89 billion, which is a 5.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $68.48 billion, which is 90.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.16 per cent, a decrease of 0.36 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 15,17,025 1.07% Ethereum 1,13,885 5.37% Tether 84.77 -0.05% Cardano 39.1600 3.37% Binance Coin 22,903 3.04% XRP 45.0188 37.9% Polkadot 570 3.63% Dogecoin 4.9400 1.5%