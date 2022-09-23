Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 23: Bitcoin, Ether trade higher; XRP surges over 35%

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 23 as the global crypto market-cap rose by 4.65 per cent to $950.45 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume is $75.91 billion, which is a 16.98 per cent decrease over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.89 billion, which is a 5.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $68.48 billion, which is 90.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.16 per cent, a decrease of 0.36 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 9:15 am on September 23, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|15,17,025
|1.07%
|Ethereum
|1,13,885
|5.37%
|Tether
|84.77
|-0.05%
|Cardano
|39.1600
|3.37%
|Binance Coin
|22,903
|3.04%
|XRP
|45.0188
|37.9%
|Polkadot
|570
|3.63%
|Dogecoin
|4.9400
|1.5%