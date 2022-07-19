English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : July 19, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh, RBI may tighten rules for fintechs, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting stories on cryptocurrency to jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh mark

      The global crypto market cap rose 5.31 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 85.92 percent to $107.95 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.91 billion, which is 8.26 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 41.35 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more

    • Big Story

      RBI may tighten rules for fintechs as customer complaints rise

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce new regulations for fintech companies with respect to various aspects including credit operations and know your customer (KYC) norms, said people familiar with the development. This is against the backdrop of complaints related to some fintechs on charging of usurious interest rates and other issues including non-compliance with KYC, anti-money laundering norms (AML), and lack of ownership disclosures, they said. Read More

    • Bitcoin Buzz

      Crypto lender Celsius defends bitcoin mining plans as bankruptcy kicks off

      Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network said bitcoin mining is key to the company's restructuring efforts at a U.S. bankruptcy court hearing on Monday in Manhattan. New Jersey-based Celsius received approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn to spend $3.7 million in construction costs at a new bitcoin mining facility and $1.5 million on customs and duties on imported bitcoin mining rigs. Read More

    tags #bitcoin price #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto news #Cryptocurrency news #MC essentials #RBI

