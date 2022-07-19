Top Cryptocurrency News on July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh, RBI may tighten rules for fintechs, and more

Big Story

RBI may tighten rules for fintechs as customer complaints rise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce new regulations for fintech companies with respect to various aspects including credit operations and know your customer (KYC) norms, said people familiar with the development. This is against the backdrop of complaints related to some fintechs on charging of usurious interest rates and other issues including non-compliance with KYC, anti-money laundering norms (AML), and lack of ownership disclosures, they said. Read More