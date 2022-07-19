English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh mark

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance of the crypto market is currently 41.35 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 19 as the global crypto market cap rose 5.31 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 85.92 percent to $107.95 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.91 billion, which is 8.26 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins was $97.62 billion, which is 90.43% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 41.35 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    As of 7:58 am on July 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin1,839,9994.8%
    Ethereum1,25,000.013%
    Tether81.60-0.2%
    Cardano39.78004.76%
    Binance Coin21,369.994.27%
    XRP29.20002.38%
    Polkadot610.004.27%
    Dogecoin5.36621.44%
