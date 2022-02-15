English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Market in the green today as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.07 percent to 41.75 percent and the currency was trading at $38,033.97 today. (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation rose 4.44 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.94 trillion while trading volumes were up 15.22 percent to $70.52 billion.

    While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 11.61 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $8.19 billion, stablecoins constituted 81.29 percent of the same at $57.33 billion.

    Bitcoin's market dominance fell by 0.12 percent to 42.47 percent and the currency was trading at $43,460.60 on the morning of February 15.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 2.58 percent to trade at Rs 34,15,167, while Ethereum rose 4.68 percent to Rs 2,38,000.1

    Cardano rose 4.11 percent to Rs 85.04 and Avalanche rose 7.73 percent to Rs 6,603.6. Polkadot jumped 4.68 percent to Rs 1,518.95 and Litecoin was up 3.5 percent to Rs 10,050 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 1.13 percent to Rs 78.72.

    Hackers stole $21 million in Bitcoin and $15 million in Ethereum from retirement accounts held with IRA Financial Trust on February 8, according to a report from Bloomberg based on an anonymous source. FinTech startup Gemini, which manages these individual retirement accounts in non-traditional assets, has been dealing with allegations of a major hack for nearly a week.

    IRAs, or individual retirement accounts, are tax-advantaged savings instruments for U.S. workers, who can deduct their contributions from their income. For instance, if you make $60,000 but contribute $5,000 to an IRA, you're only taxed on $55,000; you only pay taxes once you withdraw funds. IRAs allow for investments in stocks, bonds and mutual funds, but not cryptocurrencies. However, Self-directed IRAs, like the kind IRA Financial Trust offers, do.

    Coinbase Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch, in a recent blogpost revealed that more than 20 million people tried to access Coinbase within a minute during the super bowl night as a result of the ad. That’s more than six times higher than any previous load that Coinbase had dealt with.

    Notably, The cryptocurrency exchange opted to use its 60-second window to simply display a QR code, which slowly bounced around the black backdrop much like an old DVD player screen saver. Scanning the QR code brought you to Coinbase’s site, where new users could get $15 in free Bitcoin, while existing users could sign up for a $3 million sweepstakes.

    Memecoin SHIB rose 2.96 percent, while Dogecoin rose by 1.68 percent to trade at Rs 11.68. Terra (LUNA) fell 1.66 percent to Rs 4,130.14

    As of 7:40 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin34,15,167+2.58
    Ethereum2,38,000.1+4.68
    Cardano 85.04+4.11
    Tether78.72-1.13
    Solana8,000.6+9.16
    Avalanche6,603.6+7.73
    Litecoin10,050+3.5
    XRP65.22+4.0
    Axie4,670.41+4.01
     
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #Litecoin #Solana
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 08:28 am

