Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 9: Bitcoin gains more than 8% in a week

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 9: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.74 trillion, a decline of 3.77 percent in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
Ethereum is trading close to 6 percent lower from the previous day, hovering close to $3,000.

Ethereum is trading close to 6 percent lower from the previous day, hovering close to $3,000.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red on August 9, with Bitcoin falling more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.74 trillion, a decline of 3.77 percent in the past 24 hours.

Though Bitcoin has seen a slide, it has gained more than  8 percent in the past week and is currently trading at above $43,000.

Ethereum is trading close to 6 percent lower from the previous day, hovering close to $3,000.

As of 7.26 am IST on August 9, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$43,109.13-2.06%8.80%$810,629,241,236$36,282,284,55418,780,462 BTC
Ethereum$2,919.86-5.99%14.97%$343,117,304,350$28,489,367,900117,027,423 ETH
Tether$1.00-0.02%-0.03%$62,480,443,971$73,038,030,10462,469,234,131 USDT
Binance Coin$335.76-4.21%2.43%$56,631,741,321$1,505,102,854168,137,036 BNB
Cardano$1.41-2.60%8.08%$45,436,658,240$1,990,028,80032,112,411,272 ADA
XRP$0.77-4.81%6.53%$35,802,161,665$3,811,060,43646,417,606,117 XRP
Dogecoin$0.24-8.86%16.24%$31,218,673,636$5,665,669,009130,771,840,468 DOGE
USD Coin$1.000.00%-0.06%$27,705,635,453$3,057,205,19927,714,407,245 USDC
Polkadot$19.11-6.40%6.01%$18,870,334,647$1,333,016,617982,254,896 DOT
Uniswap$25.73-7.25%19.26%$15,196,863,378$436,219,780587,403,080 UNI
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
