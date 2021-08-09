Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 9: Bitcoin gains more than 8% in a week

Ethereum is trading close to 6 percent lower from the previous day, hovering close to $3,000.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red on August 9, with Bitcoin falling more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.74 trillion, a decline of 3.77 percent in the past 24 hours.

Though Bitcoin has seen a slide, it has gained more than 8 percent in the past week and is currently trading at above $43,000.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $43,109.13 -2.06% 8.80% $810,629,241,236 $36,282,284,554 18,780,462 BTC Ethereum $2,919.86 -5.99% 14.97% $343,117,304,350 $28,489,367,900 117,027,423 ETH Tether $1.00 -0.02% -0.03% $62,480,443,971 $73,038,030,104 62,469,234,131 USDT Binance Coin $335.76 -4.21% 2.43% $56,631,741,321 $1,505,102,854 168,137,036 BNB Cardano $1.41 -2.60% 8.08% $45,436,658,240 $1,990,028,800 32,112,411,272 ADA XRP $0.77 -4.81% 6.53% $35,802,161,665 $3,811,060,436 46,417,606,117 XRP Dogecoin $0.24 -8.86% 16.24% $31,218,673,636 $5,665,669,009 130,771,840,468 DOGE USD Coin $1.00 0.00% -0.06% $27,705,635,453 $3,057,205,199 27,714,407,245 USDC Polkadot $19.11 -6.40% 6.01% $18,870,334,647 $1,333,016,617 982,254,896 DOT Uniswap $25.73 -7.25% 19.26% $15,196,863,378 $436,219,780 587,403,080 UNI