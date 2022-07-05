Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 5: Crypto market in green; Bitcoin rises, Ether biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 5. The global crypto market-cap rose by 5.22 per cent to $908.13 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 35.69 per cent to $55.35 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.24 billion, 9.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $50.22 billion, which accounted for 90.73 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.25 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 0.23 per cent to 42.39 per cent early today.

In other news, warnings from Indian crypto exchanges that a controversial new transaction tax would erode trading are coming true, with volumes evaporating since the levy took effect.

Three exchanges -- ZebPay, WazirX and CoinDCX -- suffered declines of between 60 per cent and 87 per cent in the value of daily trading immediately after the one per cent tax deductible at source became effective on July 1, data from CoinGecko show. A fourth, Giottus, saw trading sink 70 per cent, its chief executive said.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,25,699 2.84% Ethereum 93,490.4 6.96% Tether 81.50 -1.03% Cardano 37.6001 1.62% Binance Coin 18,899.98 7.84% XRP 26.0900 1.53% Polkadot 585.44 2.39% Dogecoin 5.6986 3.26%