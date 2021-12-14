MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Fat-finger fault! A popular NFT Bored Ape sells for 1/100th of its market value

Lack of concentration led to a very expensive mistake on the part of a seller namely Maxnut, who had intended to list Bored Ape number 3,547 for 75 ETH on NFT platform Opensea, which translates to almost $3,00,000.

Ira Puranik
December 14, 2021 / 08:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The significance of a misplaced decimal point, thanks to a fat-finger error manifested itself on Openseas last week as a popular Bored Ape artwork was sold for a mere $3,015, almost at 1/100th of its original market valuation of  $3,00,000.

Bloomberg reported that lack of concentration led to a very expensive mistake on the part of a seller namely Maxnut, who had intended to list Bored Ape number 3,547 for 75 ETH, which translates to almost $3,00,000.

Notably, a fat-finger error is a human mistake caused by inputting wrong information in the financial markets, whereby the order size is far greater or lower than what was intended.

But instead, the NFT ended up being catalogued for a meagre $0.75($2,989). The artwork was immediately lapped up by an automated account and set for sale again at nearly $250,000 within a few seconds. Max had previously brought this valuable NFT for 1 ETH on May 30, 2021, when Ethereum was trading at $2,290.

On being asked about his goof-up, Max told CNET that it was a "lapse of concentration. I list a lot of items every day and just wasn’t paying attention properly. I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse but a bot sent a transaction with over 8 ETH [$34,000] of gas fees so it instantly sniped before I could click cancel, and just like that, $250k was gone.”

Close

Related stories

What are Bored Apes?

Consisting of just 10,000 unique digital collectables, generated programmatically, Bored Apes is an extremely popular NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain. Launched in April 2021, each digital artwork in this collection is made up of computer scripts mixing and matching an array of around 170 possible traits, including expression, headwear, clothing, and more. Possessing an ape also gives one access to the exclusive BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) which boasts of celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and more. Per recent news reports, the club is also planning to launch a play-to-earn game, utilising the Bored Apes NFT early next year.
Ira Puranik
Tags: #Jimmy Fallon #NFT Marketplace #NFTs
first published: Dec 14, 2021 08:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.