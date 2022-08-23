English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Chingari launches ‘video’ NFT marketplace

    Creators on the Chingari app can convert and sell their NFT videos to earn revenue

    Debangana Ghosh
    August 23, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    Short video platform Chingari on August 23 launched Creator Cuts, its video non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. NFT buyers will get 10 percent of the daily income, in Gari token, earned by creators from the videos shared on the Chingari app.

    Claimed to be the first video NFT marketplace, Creator Cuts will sell marquee videos from Chingari’s top creators as NFTs. This is aimed at building monetising mechanisms for creators with a unique financial and community engagement opportunity.

    The platform is also meant to enable to communities to connect with their favourite creators by owning a piece of their art.

    “At Chingari, empowering and enabling creators to engage effectively and intrinsically with their community has been the cornerstone of our success since our inception,” Chingari and GARI token Co-founder & CEO Sumit Ghosh said.

    NFTs are digital assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes. An NFT can be any type of digital file, including an artwork, an article, music or even a meme.

    Close

    Related stories

    The launch comes a month after Chingari’s Gari token saw a massive price crash when 2 million tokens were sold on the crypto exchange KuCoin at one go.

    The social media platform seems to be following the path of Meta-owned  Instagram, which recently rolled out NFT showcasing feature within the main app.

    The company believed in the immense potential of the creator economy and was wholly committed to its growth and democratisation, Ghosh said. "The introduction of Creator Cuts is one such unique initiative which empowers the creators as well as the community to not only form deeper connections but also grow together in the truest sense of the term,” he said.
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #Chingari #Creator Cuts #GARI #Instagram #NFT #Sumit Ghosh
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 06:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.