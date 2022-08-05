English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Instagram expands NFT support across 100 countries including India

    Instagram is also introducing third-party support for wallet connections with Coinbase wallet and Dapper

    Debangana Ghosh
    August 05, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to announce the expansion of Non-fungible Token (NFT) support on Instagram to 100 countries including India. This feature will let users, businesses and creators showcase their digital collectables on their Instagram profiles.

    Zuckerberg shared a childhood picture of him playing baseball in a red jersey, which will soon be converted into an NFT.

    The technology giant has been testing digital collectibles on Instagram with select collectors and creators in the US since May. The new expansion will include countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.

    Apart from Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, users will now be able to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain.

    The company is also introducing third-party support for wallet connections with Coinbase wallet and Dapper. Existing wallets include Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet.

    Close

    Related stories

    296467606_743725276935350_8522820435423993850_n

    “As access to digital collectibles expands, we aim to educate broad audiences on the space, including through our @creators’ ‘NFTeach Me’ series. Across Meta, we’re exploring a wide range of web3 technologies because we believe they will expand access, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation, empowering people and creators around the world,” Instagram said in blog post.

    The development comes a week after Zuckerberg during Meta’s earnings call said that the company will be slowing investment pace across a bunch of multi-year projects in progress in the areas of AI infrastructure, business platform and Reality Labs business to accelerate business. Meta reported its first ever revenue drop amidst recession seeping in the US economy.

    Post rebranding and charting its future road map into the metaverse last year, Meta was on a roll in terms of hiring for newer tech jobs around Web 3 and metaverse development. This too has been slowed down both globally and in India.
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #Big tech #Instagram #Instagram NFT #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta #NFTs #Non-fungible tokens
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 12:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.