Binance releases Cristiano Ronaldo’s second Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) collection ForeverCR7: The GOAT

Digital asset exchange provider Binance launched 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT', the second Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) collection featuring the global football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo on July 3.

These NFTs, available exclusively for sale on Binance's NFT Marketplace, allow the opportunity for fans to own and cherish memorable goalscoring moments from Ronaldo's illustrious career.

The Portuguese football icon has cemented his status as the game's all-time leading scorer with an astounding total of over 838 goals (and counting). Highly regarded by admirers all around the world, Ronald is known as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

The second collection includes 29,327 NFTs and celebrates CR7's iconic goals, and significant milestones, and also offers fans and NFT enthusiasts exclusive rewards, such as signed memorabilia and training sessions with the legend. There are 20 digital designs available across four rarity levels in the second collection.

The ForeverCR7: The GOAT collection is spread across four rarity levels are - Normal (N), Rare (R), Super Rare (SR), and Super Super Rare (SRR). Each level contains a different number of designs and quantity of NFTs.

Normal (N) NFTs - Sale dates, prices for each rarity level

The football legend's second NFT collection (Normal rarity level) sales opened at 14:00 UTC/19:30 IST. Sales dates for other rarity levels and price details for each are here.

In the Normal rarity level, each of the seven designs represents a hundred-goal milestone that Ronaldo has attained, ranging from goal 100 to goal 700. There are 28,000 NFTs accessible in total under this category, with 4,000 NFTs per design.

Each box costs 10 USDT and contains one of seven Normal (N) NFTs featuring notable goals scored during CR7's stellar career.

Additionally, Ronaldo sends N NFT holders a thank-you note and grants them automatic access to future giveaways for CR7 merchandise.

Super Super Rare (SSR) NFTs: One unique design - 7 NFTs

At the peak of the collection lies a single extraordinary design, representing Ronaldo's greatest goal — the legendary Bicycle Kick (Goal 649). This remarkable design is exclusively available as a Super Super Rare (SSR) NFT, with only seven NFTs available for sale in all.

Holders of SSR NFTs receive all the benefits offered at the Super Rare (SR) level, along with rewards such as tickets to an upcoming Binance Blockchain Week event. The most exceptional reward is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — an exclusive training session with the icon himself.

SSR NFTs sales will end after 48 hours (or prior to that if all SSR NFTs sell out before the cut-off time). The auction started at 14:00 UTC on July 3 with a starting price of $15,000.

Binance-Ronaldo multi-year partnership deal

The second NFT collection sale comes after Ronaldo’s debut NFT collection featuring seven animated statues with four rarity levels launched in November last year.

The deal to create a series of CR7 NFT Collection for promotion and sale on Binance's NFT platform is part of the multi-year partnership the cryptocurrency exchange company signed with the Portuguese legend to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner's fans and NFT enthusiasts worldwide.