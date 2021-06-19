MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns of losses 'the size of countries' if cryptocurrencies, meme stocks fall

He is not the only one to warn about a crash in financial markets. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", is also of the view that a crash will follow the "biggest bubble in world history".

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

"All hype/speculation is doing is drawing in retail before the mother of all crashes," Michael Burry said.


Michael Burry, who is best known for shorting the 2007 mortgage bond market, warned retail investors of losses worth "the size of countries" if prices of cryptocurrencies and meme stocks decline.

In a series of tweets on June 17, which have since been deleted, Burry cautioned traders about the "mother of all crashes", Bloomberg reported.

Burry does have a habit of deleting his tweets, the report said.

Burry was the first investor to foresee and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2010. His life is chronicled in the critically-acclaimed book and movie "The Big Short".

"All hype/speculation is doing is drawing in retail before the mother of all crashes," said the head of Scion Asset Management.


"When crypto falls from trillions, or meme stocks fall from tens of billions, #MainStreet losses will approach the size of countries. History ain't changed," he tweeted.

It is worth noting that Burry had taken a bullish stance on video-game retailer GameStop in 2019, a stock that saw a sharp rally driven by retail investors in January 2021. However, exchange filing showed that he sold his entire stake in December 2020 quarter, just ahead of the Reddit-fuelled rally which sent the stock soaring over 3000 percent.

Close

Related stories

In May, Burry's Scion Asset Management reported a short position against Tesla worth more than half a billion. According to Burry, Telsa's reliance on regulatory credits to generate profits is a red flag.

He is not the only one to warn about a crash in financial markets.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", is also of the view that a crash will follow the "biggest bubble in world history".

"Biggest bubble in world history getting bigger. Biggest crash in world history coming. Buying more gold and silver. Waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $24 k. Crashes best time to get rich. Take care," he tweeted on June 19.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cryptocurrency #markets
first published: Jun 19, 2021 10:42 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.