Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 27: Bitcoin, Ether down marginally; Polkadot biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 27 as the global crypto market-cap declined 1.19 per cent to $947.66 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, total crypto market volume rose 14.44 per cent to $56.82 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.22 billion, 9.19 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $50.25 billion, 88.43 per cent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.46 per cent. This was a 0.03 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
In other news, Wire Network has launched an interoperability protocol that gives users access to a universal, readable wallet address to send and receive non-fungible tokens as well as perform cryptocurrency swaps across any blockchain.
The Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) is a blockchain technology that leads a line-up of innovations focused on usability, gaming, scalability, and security for cryptocurrencies and decentralised applications (dapps).
Also Read: Wire Network launches unique crypto interoperability protocolAt 8:15 am on June 27, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,59,967
|-0.04%
|Ethereum
|1,01,899
|-0.09%
|Tether
|83.14
|0.69%
|Cardano
|41.5033
|0%
|Binance Coin
|19,210.01
|-2.29%
|XRP
|30.4998
|1.22%
|Polkadot
|656
|-3.14%
|Dogecoin
|6.2397
|11.62%