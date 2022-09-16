Shailendra Sabhnani

Shailendra Sabhnani, an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley and the head of the leading investment bank’s real estate vertical in India, has resigned and is all set to join Canadian investment major Brookfield Asset Management, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“Sabhnani stepped down a while back and is expected to come on board Brookfield Asset Management, India shortly in a capital markets and fundraising role,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person told Moneycontrol that Sabhnani would replace Rohan Ghosh, who was earlier responsible for all capital markets, debt capital markets and equity capital markets initiatives for Brookfield’s activities across India and the Middle East. Ghosh has joined Singapore-based diversified real estate group CapitaLand, according to a Linkedin update.

Two other persons confirmed the proposed move from Morgan Stanley to Brookfield.

All the four persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

When contacted, Brookfield Asset Management, India declined to comment. Moneycontrol is awaiting a response from Morgan Stanley and Sabhnani was unavailable for comment.

Sabhnani, a chartered accountant, has nearly 23 years of experience in the industry and is moving on after spending little more than a year at Morgan Stanley. According to his Linkedin profile, he has worked earlier at domestic investment bank Kotak Mahindra Capital for more than 13 years and has also had previous stints at Edelweiss Capital, UTI Securities and RSM & Co.

Moneycontrol was the first to report Sabhnani’s move from Kotak Investment Banking to Morgan Stanley on July 3rd, 2021.

In October 2020, Brookfield struck India Inc’s biggest property deal when it acquired 12.5 million square feet of rent-yielding offices and co-working spaces from RMZ Corp for $2 billion. Earlier in 2016, the Canadian alternative asset manager acquired the commercial and retail assets of the Hiranandani Group in Powai, Mumbai for around $1 billion.

