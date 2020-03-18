Coronavirus pandemic | Vistara temporarily suspends international operations between March 20-31

On March 17, domestic carrier GoAir also announced a temporary suspension of all international operations, starting March 17, 2020, until April 15, 2020, citing an unprecedented decline in air travel.
Vistara said on March 18 that it has temporarily suspended its international operations between March 20 and March 31.
"Due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vistara has temporarily suspended its international operations from 20 March 2020 to 31 March 2020," the company said in a statement.
Low-cost carrier IndiGo also cancelled all flights between Delhi-Istanbul and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18 to March 31, 2020. The airline said the move was a part of its temporary and precautionary measures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Low-cost carrier IndiGo also cancelled all flights between Delhi-Istanbul and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18 to March 31, 2020. The airline said the move was a part of its temporary and precautionary measures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Airlines in India have reportedly petitioned the government seeking immediate support in line with that being provided by most other governments around the world their similarly affected airlines.
