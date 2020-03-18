Coronavirus pandemic | Vistara temporarily suspends international operations between March 20-31

Vistara said on March 18 that it has temporarily suspended its international operations between March 20 and March 31.

"Due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vistara has temporarily suspended its international operations from 20 March 2020 to 31 March 2020," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Indian aviation industry could lose $600mn, face massive job losses, grounding of fleet, says CAPA

On March 17, domestic carrier GoAir also announced a temporary suspension of all international operations, starting March 17, 2020, until April 15, 2020, citing an unprecedented decline in air travel.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: GoAir suspends international operations from Mar 17 to Apr 15

Low-cost carrier IndiGo also cancelled all flights between Delhi-Istanbul and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18 to March 31, 2020. The airline said the move was a part of its temporary and precautionary measures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: IndiGo cancels Delhi-Istanbul, Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flights between March 18-31

Airlines in India have reportedly petitioned the government seeking immediate support in line with that being provided by most other governments around the world their similarly affected airlines.