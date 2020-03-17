App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | GoAir suspends international operations from Mar 17 to Apr 15

The airline had also asked some of its employees to go on unpaid leave to save on costs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

GoAir on March 17 said it is suspending all international operations, starting March 17, 2020, until April 15, 2020, due to unprecedented decline in air travel.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that GoAir has asked some of its employees to go on unpaid leave, to save on costs.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the company said in a statement.

Close

The company also noted that airlines in India have petitioned the government seeking immediate support, "as most other governments around the world have already provided to their similarly affected airlines".

related news

Other domestic airlines have also announced similar steps to cut down manpower costs at a time when the aviation industry has been one of the most affected areas in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has also told pilots that they may no longer be required to do extra hours. The airline announced that it is withdrawing the incentive of giving compensation in lieu of leave.

Airlines and airport operators globally are also suspending dividends, selling airplanes and flying cargo on passenger jets amid plunging demand caused by the pandemic.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 05:52 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #GoAir

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.