Coronavirus pandemic | GoAir suspends international operations from Mar 17 to Apr 15

GoAir on March 17 said it is suspending all international operations, starting March 17, 2020, until April 15, 2020, due to unprecedented decline in air travel.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that GoAir has asked some of its employees to go on unpaid leave, to save on costs.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the company said in a statement.

The company also noted that airlines in India have petitioned the government seeking immediate support, "as most other governments around the world have already provided to their similarly affected airlines".

Other domestic airlines have also announced similar steps to cut down manpower costs at a time when the aviation industry has been one of the most affected areas in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has also told pilots that they may no longer be required to do extra hours. The airline announced that it is withdrawing the incentive of giving compensation in lieu of leave.

Airlines and airport operators globally are also suspending dividends, selling airplanes and flying cargo on passenger jets amid plunging demand caused by the pandemic.