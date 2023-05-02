English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Go First insolvency | DGCA issues show-cause notice, matter is taken up with stakeholders: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Tt is prudent for the judicial process to run its due course following the NCLT application, says minister

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    Go First submitted the plea before Delaware court on April 28

    Go First is the second airline in India to be grounded since 2019

    Domestic budget carrier Go First on May 2 announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

    The crisis-hit airline has cancelled all their scheduled flights for May 3 and 4 "without any prior intimation", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

    Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in an official statement said, "Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to their engines. The GOI has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved."

    He added that it is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline’s financial position and that it is prudent for the judicial process to run its due course following the NCLT application.

    Meanwhile, the DGCA has issued a notice to the airline on the sudden suspension of flights.

    Related stories

    "Since Go First has failed to adhere to the approved schedule leading to passenger inconvenience, this is non-compliance with the condition for approval of the schedule. The airline has been called upon to show cause as to why suitable action should not be initiated against the airline for the aforesaid violation," it said.

    Go First has been asked to submit its response to the DGCA within 24 hours in addition to its plan of action to operate flights as per the approved schedule from May 5.

    Also Read: Go First insolvency: What does it mean for Indian aviation?

    Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, carried 29.11 lakh domestic passengers in the first quarter of this year and its market share during this period was 7.8 per cent.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aviation regulator DGCA #aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) #Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia #DCGA #DGCA #GoAir #insolvency #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) #Jyotiraditya Scindia #National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) #NCLT
    first published: May 2, 2023 07:14 pm