LIVE: GoFirst insolvency to affect banking sector? | FOMC Meet| Titan Q4 | Opening Bell
Ambuja Cement and Tata Steel reported a good set of numbers in the final quarter of FY23. Cash-strapped airline GoFirst goes belly up. Will banks get affected by GoFirst insolvency? Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Ihab Dalwai - Fund Manager - ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd and Rajesh Palviya · Senior Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives ) at Axis Securities on Opening Bell
May 03, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST