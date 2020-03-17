Coronavirus pandemic | IndiGo cancels Delhi-Istanbul, Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flights between March 18-31

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on March 17 said it has cancelled all flights between Delhi-Istanbul and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur from March 18 to March 31, 2020.

The airline said in a statement that the move is a part of its temporary and precautionary measures.

IndiGo had earlier cancelled its flights between Bangalore-Kuala Lumpur until March 31, 2020, and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur until April 30, 2020.

The move is in line with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advisory for airlines to restrict international traffic from Turkey and Malaysia.

Passengers impacted by the latest move will be refunded the full amount, the airline said in its statement. IndiGo also told pilots earlier today that they may no longer be required to do extra hours and that the incentive of giving compensation in lieu of leaves is being withdrawn.

Earlier today, another domestic carrier GoAir also announced that it is suspending all international operations, starting March 17, 2020, until April 15, 2020, due to unprecedented decline in air travel.

The company also noted that airlines in India have petitioned the government seeking immediate support, "as most other governments around the world have already provided to their similarly affected airlines".