Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian aviation industry could lose $600mn, face massive job losses, grounding of fleet, says CAPA

CAPA India said that about 30 percent of airline staff and half of ground handling staff may not be required

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian aviation industry may stand to lose up to $600 million in the first three months of the year, as a dramatic slump in demand because of the coronavirus outbreak is putting to question the survival of many airlines, says advisory firm CAPA India in a report.

The losses exclude that of Air India, said the report.

Initial estimates by the firm say that advance bookings are down by 30 percent, and demand has slumped by nearly half.

"As a result of the significant reduction in flying, Indian carriers may initially ground around 150 aircraft (including almost all of the international fleet), with this number expected to increase as more domestic operations are curtailed over the coming weeks. If the decline in traffic continues to be severe, the majority of the fleet could be grounded by April," CAPA said.

It added that about 30 percent of airline staff and about half of ground handling staff may not be required, because of the reduced scale of operation.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 05:40 pm

