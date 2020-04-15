App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | IT companies can now work with 50 percent strength

Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM, President, in her recent media interactions said that more than 90 percent employees in the IT industry are working from home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing to maintain in offices, workplace, factories and establishments.

IT and ITeS providers can now work at 50 percent strength, according to a guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

With 50 percent strength allowed, it comes as huge relief for IT service providers, who have enabled working from home (WFH) for majority of the workforce. Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM, President, in her recent media interactions said that more than 90 percent employees in the IT industry are working from home.

In some cases where they have not been able to, they have asked employees take time off during the period. In case of business processing outsourcing firms, it has been especially hard given that certain processes does not allow work from  home.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP and Chief Strategy Officer, NASSCOM, said that this will help firms, especially BPOs, who have not been able to enable WFH due to processes. According to executives, only 60 percent of the workforce have been able to WFH on average and in some firms it is only 10 percent.

In addition the companies will not be letting all the 50 percent work from home altogether. Gupta said that NASSCOM's advisory is be cautious and let 10-15 percent first, then slowly increase.

 

Follow our real-time coverage on COVID-19 here.

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:33 am

