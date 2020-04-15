App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revised guidelines for Coronavirus lockdown: Farming activities to resume in selected areas after April 20

Ministry of Home Affairs released the comprehensive guidelines in an order after PM Modi announced an extension of lockdown on April 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The government has released the consolidated guidelines detailing the modus operandi during the extended lockdown period as announced by PM Modi on April 14.

The lockdown which will now continue till May 3 will see stricter norms in the first week and after April 20 the restrictions will be eased in non-containment zones.

As per a release issued by the I&B ministry, the activities prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities; hospitality services; all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.; all social, political and other events; and opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations.

There are certain national guidelines like mandatory home-made face covers at workplaces and in public places, strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers, staggered shifts, access control, thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting among other things penalties will be imposed for violation.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The government has allowed select additional activities which will come into effect from April 20, 2020, only in non-containment zones.

The document notes that "additional activities as permitted in these guidelines shall be implemented in a phased manner,  after making all arrangements necessary for strict implementation of the guidelines."

Here are some of the activities that will be allowed: -

1. All health services (including  AYUSH).

Hospitals,   nursing homes,  clinics,  telemedicine facilities.  Dispensaries,    chemists,   pharmacies,    all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops. Medical laboratories and collection centres. Pharmaceutical and medical research labs,  institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research. Veterinary Hospitals,   dispensaries,    clinics,   pathology labs,  sale and supply of vaccine and  medicine. Authorised private establishments,   which support the provisioning of essential services,    or efforts for containment of  COVID-19,    including home care providers,  diagnostics,   supply chain firms serving hospitals. Manufacturing    units   of  drugs,   pharmaceuticals,     medical   devices,   medical oxygen,  their packaging   material,  raw material  and intermediates. Construction of medical/ health infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances. Movement (inter and intra State,  including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel,    scientists,   nurses,   para-medical staff,  lab technicians,   mid-wives and other hospital support services,  including ambulances.

2. Agricultural and related activities

All agricultural  and horticultural  activities to remain fully functional,  such as:

i. Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field.

- Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products,  including    MSP operations.

'Mandis' operated by the  Agriculture   Produce Market Committee   (APMC)  or as notified by the  State/  UT  Government   (e.g., satellite mandis)

- Direct marketing operations by the State/ UT  Government or by industry,   directly from farmers/group of farmers,    FPOs' co-operatives   etc.  States/  UTs may promote decentralised marketing and procurement at village-level.

- Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply-chain)   and repairs to remain open.

-  'Custom   Hiring   Centres  (CHC)'   related to farm machinery.

- Manufacturing, distribution  and retail of fertilizers,   pesticides  and seeds.

vii. Movement  (inter and intra state)  of harvesting and sowing-related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture/horticulture implements.

Fisheries  - the  following   activities   will be functional:

- Operations of the fishing  (marine and inland)/   aquaculture industry,    including feeding    & maintenance,      harvesting,     processing,    packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing.

- Hatcheries, feed plants,   commercial aquaria.

-   Movement of fish/ shrimp and fish products,    fish seed/ feed and workers for all these activities.

Plantations-  the following  activities  will   be functional:

- Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with a maximum of 50% workers.

- Processing,  packaging,  sale and marketing of tea,   coffee,   rubber and cashew, with a maximum of 50% workers.

Animal husbandry  - the following activities  will be functional:

Collection,  processing,    distribution  and sale of milk and milk products by milk processing plants,   including transport and supply chain.

- Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms  & hatcheries and livestock farming activity.

-  Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants, including the supply of raw material, such as maize and soya.

- Operation of animal shelter homes,   including   Gaushalas.

3. From the financial sector the following entities will remain functional:

a. Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  and RBI  regulated financial markets and entities like  NPCI,   CCIL,  payment system operators and standalone primary dealers.

b. Bank branches and  ATMs,  IT  vendors for banking operations, Banking Correspondents  (BCs), ATM operation and cash management agencies.

c. Bank branches will be allowed to work as per normal working hours till the disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

i. Local administration to provide adequate security personnel at bank branches and BCs to maintain social distancing, law and order and staggering of account holders.

c. SEBI,  and capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange  Board of India  (SEBI).

d. IRDAI and Insurance companies.

4. Social sector: following to remain functional.

5. Online  teaching/ distance learning   to be encouraged

6. MNREGA  works to be allowed.

4. Public utilities - the following to remain functional

i. Operations of  Oil and Gas sector,  including refining, transportation, distribution,   storage and retail of products,  e.g.,  petrol,  diesel,   kerosene,  CNG, LPG,  PNG etc.

ii. Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/ UT levels.

iii.  Postal services,  including post offices.

iv. Operations of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management sectors,  at municipal/  local body levels in  States and UTs.

v. Operation of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services.

5. Social  sector:   following  to  remain functional:

- Operation of  homes   for  children/    disabled/  mentally  challenged/  senior citizens/ destitute / women/ widows.

- Observation homes,  after-care homes and places of safety for juveniles.

Disbursement of social security pensions,    e.g.,   old age/  widow/  freedom fighter pensions;    pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation   (EPFO).

- Operation of Anganwadis -  distribution of food items and nutrition once in  15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries,    e.g.,   children,   women and lactating mother  Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis

6. Online  teaching/ distance learning   to be encouraged:

- All educational,   training,  coaching institutions  etc.  shall remain closed.

 However,   these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.

- Maximum use of Doordarshan (DD)  and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes.

7. MNREGA  works  to be allowed:

-MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask.

- Priority to be given under  MNREGA to irrigation and water conservation works.

-  Other Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with MNREGA works.

8. Movement, loading/ unloading of goods/ cargo (inter and intra State) is allowed, as under

i. All goods traffic will be allowed to ply.

ii. Operations of Railways: Transportation of goods and parcel trains.

iii.      Operations of Airports  and  related   facilities  for  air  transport  for  cargo movement,  relief  and evacuation

iv. Operations of  Seaports  and  Inland   Container  Depots  (ICDs)  for  cargo transport,  including  authorized  custom clearing  and forwarding  agents.

v. Operations of Land Ports for cross land border transportation of essential goods,   including   petroleum products and LPG,   food products,   medical supplies.

vi. Movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper  subject to the driver  carrying   a valid  driving  license;  an empty truck/ vehicle  will  be allowed  to ply  after the delivery of goods,  or for pickup of goods.

vii.          Shops for truck repairs   and dhabas on highways,   with a stipulated minimum distance as prescribed by the State/ UT authorities.

viii.         Movement of staff and  contractual labour for operations of railways,  airports/ air carriers,   seaports/ ships/ vessels,   landports  and ICDs  is allowed on passes being issued  by the local  authority  on  the basis  of authorizations   issued by the respective designated  authority of the railways,   airports,  seaports,  landports and ICDs.

9. Supply of essential goods is allowed, as under

i . All facilities   in   the  supply  chain    of  essential  goods,   whether  involved  in manufacturing,  wholesale   or retail of such  goods through local stores,  large brick  and mortar stores  or  e-commerce  companies    should   be allowed to operate,  ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction  on their  timing of opening   and closure.

ii. Shops (including  Kirana and single  shops selling essential goods) and  carts, including   ration shops  (under  PDS),  dealing   with food and groceries (for daily use),  hygiene   items,   fruits and vegetables,   dairy  and   milk booths,   poultry, meat and fish,   animal  feed and   fodder  etc.,   should  be allowed  to operate, ensuring  strict  social  distancing  without  any  restriction   on   their  timing   of opening and closure.

iii. District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals   outside their homes.

10. Commercial and private establishments, as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services

ii. IT and IT enabled Services, with up to 50% strength.

iii.     Data and call centers for Government activities only

iv. Government approved Common Service Centers (CSCs) at Gram Panchayat level.

v. E-commerce companies.     Vehicles   used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

vi. Courier services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing    services, including   at ports,  airports,   railway stations,   container  Depots,   individual   units and other links in the  logistics chain.

viii.      Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes

ix. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

x. Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities.

xi. Services provided by self-employed persons,   e.g.,    electrician,   IT repairs, plumbers,   motor mechanics,   and carpenters.


11. Industries/ Industrial Establishments (both Government and private),   as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Industries operating    in rural   areas,   i.e.,     outside the limits    of municipal corporations and municipalities.

ii. Manufacturing and other   industrial   establishments   with   access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs),   industrial estates, and industrial townships. These establishments shall make arrangements   for stay of workers within  their  premises  as far as possible   and/ or  adjacent  buildings    and  for  implementation  of  the  Standard  operating protocol  (SOP)  as referred   to in  para 21   (ii)   below.    The transportation  of workers  to  work  place  shall   be  arranged  by the  employers  in dedicated transport by ensuring  social  distancing.

iii.       Manufacturing    units   of essential    goods,    including    drugs,    pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates.

iv. Food processing  industries   in rural  areas,  i.e.,  outside  the  limits  of municipal corporations  and  municipalities.

v. Production units,   which require continuous   process, and their supply chain.

vi. Manufacturing of IT hardware.

vii.  Coal production,   mines and mineral production,   their transportation,   supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations.

viii.     Manufacturing units of packaging material.

ix. Jute industries with staggered shifts and social distancing.

x. Oil and gas exploration/ refinery.

xi. Brick kilns in rural areas i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

12. Construction activities, listed as below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Construction of roads,  irrigation    projects,   buildings   and  all  kinds  of industrial projects,  including   MSMEs,  in  rural  areas,  i.e.,   outside the limits  of municipal corporations   and municipalities;    and  all  kinds  of projects in industrial  estates.

ii. Construction of renewable energy projects.

iii.  Continuation of works  in  construction   projects,  within  the limits  of municipal corporations and municipalities,  where workers  are available   on site and  no workers are required  to be brought in  from outside  (in  situ  construction).

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Lockdown 2

