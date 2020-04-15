Revised guidelines for Coronavirus lockdown: Farming activities to resume in selected areas after April 20

Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The government has released the consolidated guidelines detailing the modus operandi during the extended lockdown period as announced by PM Modi on April 14.

The lockdown which will now continue till May 3 will see stricter norms in the first week and after April 20 the restrictions will be eased in non-containment zones.

As per a release issued by the I&B ministry, the activities prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities; hospitality services; all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.; all social, political and other events; and opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations.

There are certain national guidelines like mandatory home-made face covers at workplaces and in public places, strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers, staggered shifts, access control, thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting among other things penalties will be imposed for violation.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The government has allowed select additional activities which will come into effect from April 20, 2020, only in non-containment zones.

The document notes that "additional activities as permitted in these guidelines shall be implemented in a phased manner, after making all arrangements necessary for strict implementation of the guidelines."

Here are some of the activities that will be allowed: -

1. All health services (including AYUSH).

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities. Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops. Medical laboratories and collection centres. Pharmaceutical and medical research labs, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research. Veterinary Hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine. Authorised private establishments, which support the provisioning of essential services, or efforts for containment of COVID-19, including home care providers, diagnostics, supply chain firms serving hospitals. Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical oxygen, their packaging material, raw material and intermediates. Construction of medical/ health infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances. Movement (inter and intra State, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services, including ambulances.

2. Agricultural and related activities

All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as:

i. Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field.

- Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.

- 'Mandis' operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) or as notified by the State/ UT Government (e.g., satellite mandis).

- Direct marketing operations by the State/ UT Government or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPOs' co-operatives etc. States/ UTs may promote decentralised marketing and procurement at village-level.

- Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply-chain) and repairs to remain open.

- 'Custom Hiring Centres (CHC)' related to farm machinery.

- Manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

vii. Movement (inter and intra state) of harvesting and sowing-related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture/horticulture implements.

Fisheries - the following activities will be functional:

- Operations of the fishing (marine and inland)/ aquaculture industry, including feeding & maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing.

- Hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria.

- Movement of fish/ shrimp and fish products, fish seed/ feed and workers for all these activities.

Plantations- the following activities will be functional:

- Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with a maximum of 50% workers.

- Processing, packaging, sale and marketing of tea, coffee, rubber and cashew, with a maximum of 50% workers.

Animal husbandry - the following activities will be functional:

Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products by milk processing plants, including transport and supply chain.

- Operation of animal husbandry farms including poultry farms & hatcheries and livestock farming activity.

- Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants, including the supply of raw material, such as maize and soya.

- Operation of animal shelter homes, including Gaushalas.

3. From the financial sector the following entities will remain functional:

a. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers.

b. Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, Banking Correspondents (BCs), ATM operation and cash management agencies.

c. Bank branches will be allowed to work as per normal working hours till the disbursal of DBT cash transfers is complete.

i. Local administration to provide adequate security personnel at bank branches and BCs to maintain social distancing, law and order and staggering of account holders.

c. SEBI, and capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

d. IRDAI and Insurance companies.

4. Social sector: following to remain functional.

5. Online teaching/ distance learning to be encouraged

6. MNREGA works to be allowed.

4. Public utilities - the following to remain functional

i. Operations of Oil and Gas sector, including refining, transportation, distribution, storage and retail of products, e.g., petrol, diesel, kerosene, CNG, LPG, PNG etc.

ii. Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/ UT levels.

iii. Postal services, including post offices.

iv. Operations of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management sectors, at municipal/ local body levels in States and UTs.

v. Operation of utilities providing telecommunications and internet services.

5. Social sector: following to remain functional:

- Operation of homes for children/ disabled/ mentally challenged/ senior citizens/ destitute / women/ widows.

- Observation homes, after-care homes and places of safety for juveniles.

- Disbursement of social security pensions, e.g., old age/ widow/ freedom fighter pensions; pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

- Operation of Anganwadis - distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mother Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis

6. Online teaching/ distance learning to be encouraged:

- All educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

- However, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.

- Maximum use of Doordarshan (DD) and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes.

7. MNREGA works to be allowed:

-MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask.

- Priority to be given under MNREGA to irrigation and water conservation works.

- Other Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors may also be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with MNREGA works.

8. Movement, loading/ unloading of goods/ cargo (inter and intra State) is allowed, as under

i. All goods traffic will be allowed to ply.

ii. Operations of Railways: Transportation of goods and parcel trains.

iii. Operations of Airports and related facilities for air transport for cargo movement, relief and evacuation

iv. Operations of Seaports and Inland Container Depots (ICDs) for cargo transport, including authorized custom clearing and forwarding agents.

v. Operations of Land Ports for cross land border transportation of essential goods, including petroleum products and LPG, food products, medical supplies.

vi. Movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license; an empty truck/ vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pickup of goods.

vii. Shops for truck repairs and dhabas on highways, with a stipulated minimum distance as prescribed by the State/ UT authorities.

viii. Movement of staff and contractual labour for operations of railways, airports/ air carriers, seaports/ ships/ vessels, landports and ICDs is allowed on passes being issued by the local authority on the basis of authorizations issued by the respective designated authority of the railways, airports, seaports, landports and ICDs.

9. Supply of essential goods is allowed, as under

i . All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure.

ii. Shops (including Kirana and single shops selling essential goods) and carts, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food and groceries (for daily use), hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder etc., should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure.

iii. District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

10. Commercial and private establishments, as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services

ii. IT and IT enabled Services, with up to 50% strength.

iii. Data and call centers for Government activities only

iv. Government approved Common Service Centers (CSCs) at Gram Panchayat level.

v. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

vi. Courier services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container Depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain.

viii. Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes

ix. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

x. Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities.

xi. Services provided by self-employed persons, e.g., electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters.

11. Industries/ Industrial Establishments (both Government and private), as listed below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Industries operating in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

ii. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships. These establishments shall make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and/ or adjacent buildings and for implementation of the Standard operating protocol (SOP) as referred to in para 21 (ii) below. The transportation of workers to work place shall be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing.

iii. Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates.

iv. Food processing industries in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

v. Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain.

vi. Manufacturing of IT hardware.

vii. Coal production, mines and mineral production, their transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations.

viii. Manufacturing units of packaging material.

ix. Jute industries with staggered shifts and social distancing.

x. Oil and gas exploration/ refinery.

xi. Brick kilns in rural areas i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

12. Construction activities, listed as below, will be allowed to operate:

i. Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities; and all kinds of projects in industrial estates.

ii. Construction of renewable energy projects.

iii. Continuation of works in construction projects, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside (in situ construction).

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.