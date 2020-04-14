PM Modi extends country-wide lockdown till May 3 to combat COVID-19: All you need to know

Live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the countrywide lockdown in India by another 19 days till May 3.

In his address to the nation on April 14, the PM said that everyone suggests that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase the lockdown.

"We constantly deliberated with all states on how to tackle this crisis and mitigate the hardships. Basis all the feedback we have received on all aspects, a common consensus has emerged that it is imperative to extend the lockdown. The lockdown will continue till May 3," said the prime minister.

The PM further said that there should be no letup in the implementation of lockdown.

"All regions in the states will be monitored very closely on full compliance of the lockdown. Only those regions that will show no evidence of cases or its spread will be allowed restricted movements by 20 April," he said.

PM Modi assured people about the arrangements to fight coronavirus pandemic in India. "It is said that around 1,500 beds are required for 10,000 COVID-19 patients. In India, we already have made arrangement for 1 lakh beds. More than 600 dedicated COVID hospitals too are there. These facilities are being expanded speedily," said the PM.

The PM also urged people to respect coronavirus warriors, including doctors, nurses, sweepers and police personnel.

"Please be kind to people who work with you in your business and industry. Don't terminate your employees," said PM Modi.

"If we are patient and follow all rules, then we will be able to defeat the coronavirus pandemic," said the PM, and sought the support of people on following seven fronts:

1. Take care of the elderly2. Strictly follow guidelines of lockdown3. Increase immunity, follow Ayush ministry guidelines4. Download Arogya Setu App5. Help poor families6. Don't take away jobs of your employees

7. Respect Corona warriors

The initial 21-day lockdown began on midnight of March 24 and was supposed to end on April 14. It was imposed to fight the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which has claimed over 1,19,600 lives across the world.

The lockdown extension comes after the prime minister held a video conference with state chief ministers on April 11, many of whom favoured an extension to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing floor leaders of various parties who have representation in Parliament, on April 8, Prime Minister Modi had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

Even before the PM's announcement, Odisha on April 9 has taken a lead and has extended the lockdown till April 30, and Punjab on April 10 followed suit and extended the lockdown till May 1. The Maharashtra government on April 11 decided to extend the ongoing lockdown period until April 30 as the state is seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 10,363, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.