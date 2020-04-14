Coronavirus state-wise tally April 14: India's COVID-19 positive cases tally crosses 10,000 with over 330 deaths

With 2,334 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,510) and Tamil Nadu (1,173).
India's tally of the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus has now reached 10,363. As many as 339 Indians have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 8,988 are active cases while 1,035 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On April 13, the health ministry said 25 districts across 15 states, that had earlier reported COVID-19 infections, do not have any cases at present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, and is widely expected to announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|432
|11
|7
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|31
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|65
|26
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31
|10
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1510
|30
|28
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|539
|54
|26
|11
|Haryana
|185
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|32
|13
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|270
|16
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|24
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|247
|59
|6
|16
|Kerala
|379
|198
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|604
|44
|43
|19
|Maharashtra
|2334
|217
|160
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Nagaland
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|54
|12
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|25
|Punjab
|167
|14
|11
|26
|Rajasthan
|873
|21
|3
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1173
|58
|11
|28
|Telangana
|562
|100
|16
|29
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|558
|49
|5
|32
|West Bengal
|190
|36
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|10363*
|1036
|339
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
Globally, over 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with a death toll of over 119,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
