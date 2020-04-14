Coronavirus state-wise tally April 14: India's COVID-19 positive cases tally crosses 10,000 with over 330 deaths

India's tally of the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus has now reached 10,363. As many as 339 Indians have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 8,988 are active cases while 1,035 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 2,334 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,510) and Tamil Nadu (1,173).

On April 13, the health ministry said 25 districts across 15 states, that had earlier reported COVID-19 infections, do not have any cases at present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, and is widely expected to announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 432 11 7 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 31 0 1 5 Bihar 65 26 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 31 10 0 8 Delhi 1510 30 28 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 539 54 26 11 Haryana 185 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 270 16 4 14 Jharkhand 24 0 2 15 Karnataka 247 59 6 16 Kerala 379 198 3 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 604 44 43 19 Maharashtra 2334 217 160 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Nagaland 1 0 0 23 Odisha 54 12 1 24 Puducherry 7 1 0 25 Punjab 167 14 11 26 Rajasthan 873 21 3 27 Tamil Nadu 1173 58 11 28 Telangana 562 100 16 29 Tripura 2 0 0 30 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 558 49 5 32 West Bengal 190 36 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 10363* 1036 339 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, over 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with a death toll of over 119,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.