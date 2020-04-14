App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 14: India's COVID-19 positive cases tally crosses 10,000 with over 330 deaths

With 2,334 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,510) and Tamil Nadu (1,173).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus has now reached 10,363. As many as 339 Indians have lost their lives, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 8,988 are active cases while 1,035 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

On April 13, the health ministry said 25 districts across 15 states, that had earlier reported COVID-19 infections, do not have any cases at present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, and is widely expected to announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh432117
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands11100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam3101
5Bihar65261
6Chandigarh2170
7Chhattisgarh31100
8Delhi15103028
9Goa750
10Gujarat5395426
11Haryana185293
12Himachal Pradesh32131
13Jammu and Kashmir270164
14Jharkhand2402
15Karnataka247596
16Kerala3791983
17Ladakh15100
18Madhya Pradesh6044443
19Maharashtra2334217160
20Manipur210
21Mizoram100
22Nagaland100
23Odisha54121
24Puducherry710
25Punjab1671411
26Rajasthan873213
27Tamil Nadu11735811
28Telangana56210016
29Tripura200
30Uttarakhand3550
31Uttar Pradesh558495
32West Bengal190367
Total number of confirmed cases in India10363*1036339
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, over 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with a death toll of over 119,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

