Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30 as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

The Maharashtra government on April 11 decided to extend the ongoing lockdown period until April 30 as the state is seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the day hours after he attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Mumbai.

In a live webcast, Thackeray said the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, will be extended till April 30 in view of the lack of any other options.

Explaining the contours of the plan, the CM said while restrictions would be eased in certain areas in the state during the extended period, they will become stricter in others.

He further said the decision regarding pending examinations, restarting of industrial units and the migrant workers stranded in the state will be announced before April 14.

The CM said he had conveyed this decision to the prime minister during the meeting of all the chief ministers.

Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases shot up to 1666 earlier in the day with 92 fresh cases being reported, according to the state Health Department.

The state has so far reported 110 deaths due to the infection while as many as 188 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, officials have said.

Before Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab had formally extended the lockdown period till April 30.

(With inputs from PTI)