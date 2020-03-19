Coronavirus impact | SpiceJet suspends majority international ops from Mar 21 to Apr 30

SpiceJet on March 19 announced that it will temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30.

"We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises.

Our Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule. Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March, 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April, 2020," according to a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Vistara and GoAir also announced a temporary suspension of their international operations, both citing an unprecedented decline in air travel as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

IndiGo, on the other hand, cancelled several international flights as "part of its temporary and precautionary measures". The airline also announced that it will be instituting pay cuts for all its employees, starting April 1, 2020.

Airlines and airport operators globally are also suspending dividends, selling airplanes and flying cargo on passenger jets amid plunging demand caused by the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has left several airlines around the globe reeling under a significant drop in domestic as well as international travel.

Indian airlines, too, are mired in a severe phase of turbulence as the outbreak has pushed passengers to scale back on travel, clouding the industry's growth prospects.