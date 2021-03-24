Zydus Cadila cuts price of antiviral drug Remdesivir to Rs 899 per injection

Cipla launched remdesivir under brand name Cipremi at Rs 4,000 per vial in July

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) on March 24 further cut the price of antiviral drug Remdesivir to Rs 899 for a 100 mg lyophilized injection.

With the latest price, the full treatment of Zydus Cadila Remdesivir with five injections would cost about Rs 4,500.

Remdesivir was launched in India in May last year by Cipla and Hetero, with each injection priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,500, taking the treatment cost to Rs 20,000- 25,000. In the black market, the treatment used to go as high as Rs 50,000.

Zydus launched Remdesivir under brand name Remdac in August 2020 at Rs 2,800. Being the cheapest Remdesivir version helped the company take a dominant market share. Zydus has a licence from US drugmaker Gilead to manufacture and distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India. Many of those countries are facing the burden of rising COVID-19 cases.

Zydus has developed the API internally at its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, helping it to price aggresively compared to other Remdesivir manufacturers.

At the peak the domestic demand for Remdesivir was at 500,000 vials. Remdesivir which is used to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients needs to be taken in five doses.

Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories Maharashtra, Punjab, three other states witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases: Centre

Crude oil futures surge 2.20% to Rs 4,326 per barrel on bargain buying, rupee depreciation

Zydus Cadila reduces price of generic COVID-19 drug to Rs 899 per vial “Through the course of this pandemic, our efforts have been focused on making therapies accessible and affordable to people," said Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare. "Remdesivir has been one of the critical drugs in the disease management on COVID and we hope that this price cut will enable people from every strata of the society to access this critical drug,” Patel said.

Remdesivir has been issued an Emergency Use Authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19.