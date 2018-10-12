Yogi Adityanath govt woos pharma cos, private healthcare firms through mega parks, PPP models in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh said it is planning to open six mega pharmaceutical manufacturing parks across the state and has received an investment commitment of about Rs 5,000-6,000 crore from domestic and multinational pharma companies.

The government is in talks with several multinational companies like Mylan, Pfizer along with other domestic players for setting up pharma units in the state, Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidharth Nath Singh told Moneycontrol on sidelines of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) annual event in Mumbai.

Singh said the parks will be coming up at Jhansi, Bundelkhand, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Allahabad and Gorakhpur. Each park will be of 100-250 acres, Singh said the land is available as per need basis.

To attract pharma companies, the UP government announced attractive incentives such as free stamp duty, 100 percent electricity duty exemption for 10 years if a company sets up a unit in one of the mega pharma parks, reimbursement of state GST to the tune of 60 to 90 percent depending on the size of the investment and interest subsidy of up to 5 percent for developing enabling infrastructure like roads, power lines and sewer lines. The government is also promising contribution to employee provident fund (EPF) for units employing more than 200 people.

"We are looking at holistic development of the state, and no body can match us with the incentives we are providing," Singh said.

UP contributes about 20-30 percent of Indian pharma exports, but these are through small clusters, but this is the first time we are planning mega parks of this scale, Singh added.

New hospitals in PPP mode

Singh said his government will be setting up 150 multi-specialty hospitals across the state under public private partnership (PPP) mode. The model tender document is getting prepared and all the big players have evinced interest and discussions are on.

"Because of Ayushman Bharat people are willing to come to tier-2 and 3 towns to invest," Singh said.

"The goverment owns the land, the private party will build the infrastructure, bring doctors, set up out-patient departments. The government will pay through OPD and Ayushman Bharat for poor patients beyond that, the private partner will be allowed to charge remaining patients to recover costs and sustain operations," Singh said.

To improve overall quality standards of hospitals in UP, Singh said his government is investing and preparing 45 district hospitals for NABH accreditation with the help of World Bank funding.

"All my 51 district hospitals, will look better than hospitals of Apollo and Max, we took it as a challenge," Singh said.

Singh said UP government is now focused on prevention by training and empowering health workers to reach the last mile.

“We faced a lot of negative publicity last year in Gorakhpur with Japanese enchaphalities (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). This time we trained 74,000 health workers and along with UNICEF we went to 66 lakh houses in districts where AES and JE are prone, and we informed the family, children and school so as tell them what to do. We ran an immunization program of 93 lakh people for JE,” Singh said.