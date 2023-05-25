Wipro's fitness push: Tech giant all set to sponsor Bengaluru Marathon

The organisers are anticipating that the 'City Run' will have more than 20,000 participants across all age groups.

Tech giant Wipro announced its decision to be the title sponsor of the Bengaluru Marathon via a release on May 25. The tech company is partnering with NEB Sports to be the title sponsor of the marathon for the next three years.

The marathon's tenth iteration will take marathoners through important landmarks of the city, concluding at the Kanteerava Stadium. The run will be organised later this year on October 8.

The organisers are anticipating that the 'City Run' will have more than 20,000 participants across all age groups. The marathon will have three categories — the full marathon of 42.195 km, the half marathon of 21.1 km and the 5K Hope Run — certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons).

NEB Sports will also be organising several activities across the city including three prep runs to promote fitness and help participants prepare for the main event.

Keeping in mind the specially-abled, an inclusive run will also be organised in which people with special abilities participate, one training run will

be dedicated to the visually impaired team to prep for the run.

To promote fitness among children, a run for kids is also planned at

Sneha Care Home – the NGO partner for the Bengaluru Marathon.

Jatin Dalal, the Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited, commented on the announcement of the sponsorship and mentioned that the Bengaluru Marathon is an extension of the tech company's commitment to creating a

positive impact.

"We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Bengaluru Marathon. Wipro has been hosting its largest employee engagement, ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run, for 17 years and this marathon is a natural extension of our commitment to create a positive impact on the community. It is a great opportunity to support and encourage people to come together and adopt a healthy lifestyle," Dalal said.