Why Kotak Bank is one of the best core portfolio stocks despite all the noise

Kotak Mahindra's stock has underperformed both the Nifty and Bank Nifty in the last three months as its overly cautious approach to growth often doesn’t go down well with growth-hungry investors. More recently, the capping of private bank CEO’s tenure to 15 years by the RBI has raised questions about the bank’s future leadership as founder CEO Uday Kotak’s term ends on December 2023.

