Urban Ladder climbs rung up, opens store in Coimbatore

Urban Ladder, a home furnishing company, on June 25 inaugurated its store here after having launched 11 stores in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

"I've always been fascinated with Coimbatore as an economy and city due to its dynamism and rich cultural heritage," CEO and co-founder of Urban Ladder Ashish Goel said in a press release.

The city's general preference for solid wood furniture and the traditional aesthetic is reflected in many of Urban Ladder's product offerings, for example the 'India Inspired' range.

"We aim at catering to the needs of primarily bungalows as well as developing modern apartments. We're eager to present our product line- an embodiment of the delicate balance between tradition and modernity," Goel said.

Urban Ladder intends to replicate its success story across several key cities throughout the country this year, and within the next quarter, he said. The company eyes profitability along with an IPO in the next two years, he added.

With over 2,000 products across 35 categories such as living, dining, bedroom, study, and decor, Urban Ladder has grown to be one of most loved consumer brands, a press release said.